Over 50 people arrested while protesting ICE outside Minnesota federal building

St. Paul, Minnesota - Over 50 people were arrested on Saturday while protesting the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside a Minnesota federal building.

On Saturday, over 50 protesters were arrested while protesting ICE after law enforcement claimed "agitators" caused property damage and injured an officer. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Saturday, a massive group of demonstrators gathered at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which has become a popular protest spot since President Donald Trump launched Operation Metro Surge in December.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which was called to the scene, claimed "agitators" caused tensions to escalate by "damaging property and throwing ice chunks."

"A deputy was struck in the head, and a squad vehicle windshield was broken," the office said, adding that an "unlawful assembly" was then declared and protesters were ordered to leave.

Videos shared on social media show the protest then descending into chaos. One clip shows armed officers chasing protesters through a parking lot, slamming those they catch to the ground and arresting them.

Another clip shows officers aggressively using a vehicle to corral the protesters. As officers exit their vehicle, protesters respond by throwing dildos and bottles at them.

The protest took place on the one-month anniversary of the fatal shooting of Renee Good – a Minneapolis resident who was shot several times at point-blank range by an ICE officer.