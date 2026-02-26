Dozens of groups come out in opposition to protest "buffer zones" across New York

New York, New York - Nearly 100 organizations are calling on New York State lawmakers to reject proposals to establish protest buffer zones outside reproductive health clinics and houses of worship.

A coalition of organizations rallies on the steps of New York City Hall in opposition to proposed bills banning protests in buffer zones near places of religious worship and buildings affiliated with educational facilities on February 25, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Our organizations are united in opposing legislative and executive proposals that seek to create demonstration-free buffer zones around places of worship and reproductive health care facilities across New York state," reads a letter sent Wednesday to Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate President Pro Tempore Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

"As free speech advocates, civil liberties and civil rights organizations, reproductive rights supporters, Jewish and Muslim groups, and immigrants' rights groups, criminal legal system reformers, public defenders, privacy advocates, and other voices, we believe such proposals are unconstitutional, unnecessary and at this moment in history, dangerous."

The letter was signed by the New York Civil Liberties Union, NYC for Abortion Rights, Equality New York, Jewish Voice for Peace-NYC, and dozens of other groups.

Hochul has proposed a bill that would create 25-foot buffer zone around every house of worship in the state, which the signatories warned would "increase the number and intensity of encounters between civilians and overzealous law enforcement."

New York Civil Liberties Union Senior Policy Counsel Justin Harrison said, "Creating anti-speech zones to prohibit protest outside New York’s houses of worship and reproductive health clinics would trample on New Yorkers’ First Amendment rights, open the floodgates for selective and biased policing, and undermine the robust protections that already exist in New York law for anyone entering and leaving a house of worship or health clinic."

"At a time when the Trump administration is aggressively targeting, arresting, and even killing dissenters, lawmakers should not give police new ways to criminalize speech and punish protest."