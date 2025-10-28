Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin granted clothing request ahead of murder trial

Provo, Utah - A Utah judge on Monday ruled that the 22-year-old alleged killer of far-right organizer Charlie Kirk may wear street clothes instead of prison attire during his trial , over concerns of biasing the jury.

Tyler Robinson has been charged with fatally shooting Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, during an event on Utah Valley University campus on September 10.

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Robinson's lawyers argued that appearing in a prison uniform throughout such a high-profile case would influence potential jurors, who would likely see images of him in the media.

"Mr. Robinson's right to the presumption of innocence outweighs the minimal inconvenience of permitting civilian attire and Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent," said the presiding judge, Tony Graf.

However, given the seriousness of the charges against Robinson, the judge refused to allow him to appear in court without handcuffs.

He will be restrained during his court appearances, but the press will not be allowed to broadcast photos or videos of him in handcuffs, Graf said.

On Monday, Robinson attended the hearing via videoconference from his jail cell.

Robinson is accused of firing a single bullet from a rooftop, fatally hitting Kirk in the neck in front of thousands of people. The most serious charge against Robinson is aggravated murder, while others include obstruction of justice and witness tampering, allegedly for ordering his roommate to stay silent.

Kirk, a father of two, used his audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to spread far-right views and frequently demonized immigrants, Black people, and the LGBTQ+ community – in particular trans people.