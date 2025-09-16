Tyler Robinson's Discord messages reveal new details about Kirk shooting suspect

Orem, Utah - Discord messages from Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, have been revealed, shedding light on his political stance and initial comments after the killing.

Tyler Robinson (r.) appeared to confess to fatally shooting Charlie Kirk in a newly revealed Discord message. © Collage: IMAGO / Silas Stein & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Journalist Ken Klippenstein published the transcripts via Substack on Tuesday, revealing that Robinson confessed to murdering the far-right commentator in a message sent to friends the following day.

"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … it was me at UVU yesterday," he allegedly wrote. "I'm sorry for all of this."

Robinson thanked his friends in the Discord server for "the good times and laughs" and said that he'd be "surrendering through a sheriff friend" shortly.

The suspected gunman's childhood friends told Klippenstein that Robinson was "generally apolitical" and rarely discussed politics in his various servers on Discord – a popular social platform often used for video gaming.

President Donald Trump's administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel, has claimed Robinson was associated with the so-called "radical left," but his friends say that his political leanings were not that straightforward.

One friend confirmed that Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a transgender person named Lance, but his family – who are Republicans – were not aware of that fact.

The friend shared further that Robinson was "okay with gay and trans people having a right to exist," but was also a supporter of more right-wing positions like gun rights.

Robinson's confession to the killing left most in the chat baffled, with one saying, "We all just thought, what a weird joke to make."