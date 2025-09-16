Tyler Robinson's Discord messages reveal new details about Kirk shooting suspect
Orem, Utah - Discord messages from Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, have been revealed, shedding light on his political stance and initial comments after the killing.
Journalist Ken Klippenstein published the transcripts via Substack on Tuesday, revealing that Robinson confessed to murdering the far-right commentator in a message sent to friends the following day.
"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … it was me at UVU yesterday," he allegedly wrote. "I'm sorry for all of this."
Robinson thanked his friends in the Discord server for "the good times and laughs" and said that he'd be "surrendering through a sheriff friend" shortly.
The suspected gunman's childhood friends told Klippenstein that Robinson was "generally apolitical" and rarely discussed politics in his various servers on Discord – a popular social platform often used for video gaming.
President Donald Trump's administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel, has claimed Robinson was associated with the so-called "radical left," but his friends say that his political leanings were not that straightforward.
One friend confirmed that Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a transgender person named Lance, but his family – who are Republicans – were not aware of that fact.
The friend shared further that Robinson was "okay with gay and trans people having a right to exist," but was also a supporter of more right-wing positions like gun rights.
Robinson's confession to the killing left most in the chat baffled, with one saying, "We all just thought, what a weird joke to make."
Trump administration vows to investigate Discord chat members
After news of Robinson's involvement was confirmed, there was no support for his actions in the chat, nor were there explicit discussions of the members' political ideologies.
Nevertheless, Kash Patel promised during a Tuesday Senate hearing that those in Discord groups with Robinson would be "investigated and interrogated."
"We're running them all down," he said, per The Guardian.
Patel's promise comes as Trump and his allies repeatedly threaten a wider crackdown on left-leaning organizations in the wake of Kirk's assassination.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Silas Stein & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire