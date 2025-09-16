Charlie Kirk murder suspect formally charged as prosecutors seek death penalty

Provo, Utah - The suspect in the murder of prominent conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has been formally charged with his murder, prosecutors in Utah announced Tuesday.

22-year-old Tyler Robinson (l.) has been formally charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk.
22-year-old Tyler Robinson (l.) has been formally charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt.

"After reviewing the evidence that law enforcement has collected thus far, I am... charging Tyler James Robinson, age 22, with the following crimes," Utah County attorney Jeff Gray told a press conference.

"Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offense, for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk under circumstances that created a great risk of death to others."

Six other charges include obstruction of justice and witness tampering, allegedly for ordering his roommate to stay silent.

"I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty," Gray added.

"I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence, circumstances, and nature of the crime."

Prosecutors share new details about Tyler Robinson

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University last week.
Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University last week.

Gray cited lengthy text message exchanges between Robinson and his roommate, whom he described as "a biological male who was transitioning genders."

Robinson and the roommate were in a romantic relationship, Gray said.

In one part of the exchange, the roommate, who was not named, asked Robinson why he had killed Kirk.

"'I had enough of his hatred.'" Gray cited the messages as saying. "'Some hate can't be negotiated out.'"

Robinson, who is being held without bail, was expected to make an initial court appearance later Tuesday.

Gray explained that in line with practice in the county, this appearance would be by video link.

