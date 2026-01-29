Alex Pretti seen confronting Border Patrol agents days before his death in new video

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Newly released video appears to show Alex Pretti confronting federal officers days before a group of Border Patrol agents fatally shot him in Minneapolis.

In a recently released video, Alex Pretti is seen confronting federal agents in Minneapolis 11 days before a group of agents fatally shot him. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a January 13 video recently shared by The News Moment, a man believed to be Pretti is seen yelling at agents as they get into an unmarked vehicle.

As the vehicle begins to drive away, he then kicks its rear several times, until smashing out one of the taillights.

Several agents then exit the vehicle and begin aggressively wrestling him to the ground. As they are surrounded by angry protesters, officers armed with rifles are seen standing guard, while one points a pepper spray canister at the crowd.

The agents eventually release Pretti, who can be seen towards the end of the clip with what appears to be a firearm holstered at his waist.

Pretti's family has since confirmed the veracity of the video to CNN, and said he had suffered a broken rib from the altercation.