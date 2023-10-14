Elderly man pleads guilty to theft of iconic Wizard of Oz slippers

Grand Rapids, Minnesota - An elderly man pleaded guilty Friday to the theft nearly 20 years ago of a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

Terry Martin has pled guilty after being charged with stealing a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz. © ASTRID STAWIARZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The sequined shoes - indelibly associated with the character Dorothy clicking them together and saying repeatedly, "There's no place like home" - were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress's hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The footwear was recovered in an FBI sting in 2018, and Terry Martin, 76, was charged with the theft in May this year.

Martin pleaded guilty to one count of theft of major artwork, and he remains free until his sentencing date, which has not yet been set, the Justice Department office in North Dakota said.

Martin told a Minnesota court on Friday that he had used a sledgehammer to smash a plexiglass case and stolen the slippers because he mistakenly believed they were made with valuable ruby gems.

After learning that the "gems" were made of glass when he tried to sell them on the black market, "I didn't want anything to do with them," Martin told a federal judge in Duluth, according to the Minnesota-based Star-Tribune newspaper.

Martin did not provide any details on how he had discarded the slippers, and the terms of his plea agreement are sealed.

But prosecutors have recommended that Martin, who appeared in court in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank, does not serve any time in prison.