Last of Mississippi "Goon Squad" cops sentenced for horrific racist attack

Washington DC - A former Mississippi sheriff's deputy who took part in the torture of two Black men with fellow white officers who called themselves the "Goon Squad" was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Thursday.

Former Mississippi sheriff's deputy Brett McAlpin has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a horrific assault on two Black men in January 2023. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Brett McAlpin, four other former members of the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, and a former member of the Richland Police Department pleaded guilty in August to multiple offenses.

McAlpin (53) and Joshua Hartfield (32), the Richland policeman, were the final members of the group to be sentenced on charges that included civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights, and obstruction of justice.

McAlpin, the highest-ranking deputy, received more than 27 years in prison on Thursday, while Hartfield was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

The stiffest sentence was meted out by Judge Tom Lee on Wednesday to sheriff's deputy Christian Dedmon (29), who was given 40 years in prison.

Sheriff's deputy Hunter Elward (31), who shot one of the men in the mouth during the attack, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison, while Jeffrey Middleton (46) and Daniel Opdyke (28) were each given 17-year terms.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement after the first sentencing on Tuesday, saying the officers had committed a "heinous attack on citizens they had sworn an oath to protect."



The Justice Department, Garland said, "will hold accountable officers who violate constitutional rights, and in so doing, betray the public trust."

"These defendants kicked in the door of a home where two Black men were residing, handcuffed and arrested them without probable cause, called them racial slurs, and punched, kicked, tased, and assaulted them," the attorney general said.