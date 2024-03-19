Mississippi "Goon Squad" officer receives jail sentence for racist attack

Washington DC - A former Mississippi policeman who carried out a brutal attack on two Black men with fellow white officers who called themselves the "Goon Squad" was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

A motorcade carrying six former law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to state charges leaves the Rankin County Courthouse and rides down US Highway 80 in August 2023. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Hunter Elward, four other former members of the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, and a former member of the Richland Police Department pleaded guilty in August to multiple offenses.

Elward (31), who shot one of the men in the mouth during the attack, was the first member of the group to be sentenced on charges that included civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights, and obstruction of justice.

US District Judge Tom Lee sentenced Elward to 241 months in prison, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Middleton (46), a former lieutenant in the sheriff's department, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement after the sentencing, saying the Justice Department "will hold accountable officers who violate constitutional rights, and in so doing, betray the public trust."

"These defendants will spend 20 years and 17.5 years in prison for their heinous attack on citizens they had sworn an oath to protect," Garland said.

"These defendants kicked in the door of a home where two Black men were residing, handcuffed and arrested them without probable cause, called them racial slurs, and punched, kicked, tased, and assaulted them," he said.