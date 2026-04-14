Suspects arrested over shooting near Sam Altman's home days after Molotov cocktail attack

San Francisco, California - Two individuals have been arrested over a shooting incident near the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the weekend.

Two people have been arrested over a shooting near Sam Altman's home, just days after the OpenAI CEO's boss was targeted in a Molotov cocktail attack. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Amanda Tom (25) and Muhamad Tarik Hussein (23) were arrested early Sunday morning for negligent discharge of a firearm, per the San Francisco Standard.

Law enforcement said that the pair stopped their vehicle in front of Altman's residence before one of them opened fire through the car window.

Tom and Hussein fled, but officers later identified the vehicle, which belonged to Tom, and detained the pair "without incident," according to a police report.

Three firearms were also seized from a nearby residence.

The incident comes just days after 20-year-old Daniel Moreno-Gama was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Altman's residence. The Department of Justice said Monday that the suspect was deliberately attempting to kill the tech mogul.

Prosecutors also revealed that Moreno-Gama was carrying a document called "Your Last Warning" that detailed the risk that AI "poses to humanity" and advocated for the murder of AI CEOs and investors.

In a rare post on his personal blog in the aftermath of the attack, Altman shared a photo of his husband and their baby "in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house."

The OpenAI chief defended his convictions and called for a de-escalation of rhetoric on the topic.