Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's attacker receives prison sentence

San Francisco, California - A man who attacked the elderly husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer was jailed Friday for 30 years.

The man who attacked Paul Pelosi (l.) in 2022 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

David DePape was convicted last year of breaking into the couple's San Francisco home and bludgeoning Paul Pelosi.

At the time of the October 2022 attack, Democrat Nancy Pelosi was second in line to the presidency and a regular target of outlandish far-right conspiracy theories.

Jurors heard how DePape – a Canadian former nudist activist who supported himself with occasional carpentry work – had initially planned to target Nancy Pelosi, planning to smash her kneecaps if she did not admit to her party's "lies."

On arriving at their home armed with rope, gloves, and duct tape, DePape instead encountered her then-82-year-old husband and kept asking, "Where's Nancy?"

During what DePape told officers was a "pretty amicable" conversation with Paul Pelosi, the husband managed to call for help from law enforcement officers.

But moments later, in scenes captured by police bodycam, DePape hit Pelosi with a hammer before officers rushed at him and took the weapon away. Pelosi was knocked unconscious and had his skull fractured. He spent almost a week in a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Nancy Pelosi was not at home the night of the attack.

Prosecutors had asked the federal court in San Francisco to sentence DePape to 40 years in prison.