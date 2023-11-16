Pelosi husband attacker found guilty of assault, attempted kidnapping

San Francisco, California - The man who attacked the husband of top US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's California home was found guilty Thursday in a San Francisco federal court .

Bodycam footage of David DePape, left, moments before he attacked Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home. © San Francisco Police

Jurors convicted David DePape of assault for the attack in which he fractured Paul Pelosi's skull. He was also found guilty of attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, the then-speaker of the House of Representatives, who was not at home at the time.

"A federal jury has convicted David Depape of Attempted Kidnapping of a Federal Officer or Employee and Assault on the Immediate Family Member of a Federal Official," said US prosecutors in a statement.

"DePape faces a maximum sentence of up to life in prison."

The jury deliberated for less than a day, and returned a unanimous verdict, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

At the time of the October 2022 attack, Democrat Nancy Pelosi was second in line to the presidency and a regular target of far-right conspiracy theories. Jurors heard how DePape – a Canadian former nudist activist who supported himself with occasional carpentry work – had initially planned to target Nancy Pelosi, planning to smash her kneecaps if she did not admit to her party's "lies."

On arriving at their home armed with rope, gloves, and duct tape, DePape instead encountered her then-82-year-old husband, and kept asking, "Where's Nancy?" During what DePape told officers was a "pretty amicable" conversation with Paul Pelosi, the husband managed to call for help from law enforcement.

But moments later, in scenes captured by police bodycam, DePape bludgeoned Pelosi with a hammer before officers rushed at him and took the weapon away. Pelosi was knocked unconscious and spent almost a week in a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

DePape told jurors Tuesday that Paul Pelosi "was never my target and I'm sorry he got hurt."