Shooting near University of Iowa leaves three students injured after "large fight"

Washington DC - Three students at the University of Iowa were wounded in a shooting off campus early on Sunday, the school president has said.

Three students at the University of Iowa were wounded in a shooting off campus early on Sunday, the school president has said. © Unsplash/Jenn

The shooting took place in an area of Iowa City not far from campus that is known as a popular area for nightlife, where numerous bars and restaurants are located for students and locals.

Local police said that officers responded to a report of a "large fight" just before 2:00 AM (0700 GMT). The investigation is reportedly ongoing, but no arrests related to the incident have been made so far.

University president Barb Wilson confirmed that three students were wounded and urged students to seek counseling if needed.

The US, where firearms are readily available, has a long history of gun violence.

Guns have been known to kill thousands of people every year in America, and shootings on or near college campuses occur frequently.