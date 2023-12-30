Crypto fraudster Bankman-Fried's second trial dropped by NY federal prosecutor

New York, New York - A federal prosecutor in New York has decided against pursuing a second trial , this one over corruption and illegal political donations, against former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried .

The founder and CEO of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange platform, Bankman-Fried had been charged earlier with misappropriating billions of dollars of his clients' funds without their consent. He was found guilty in early November of seven counts including fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.



Bankman-Fried, who is widely known as SBF, will face up to 110 years in prison when Judge Lewis Kaplan pronounces the sentence on March 28.

A second trial, including charges that federal prosecutor Damian Williams excluded from the earlier trial, had been scheduled to open on March 11.

It was to have addressed counts including conspiracy to bribe foreign officials and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Those charges were not included in the first trial because they were not part of an agreement by which Bahamanian officials agreed to extradite Bankman-Fried in December 2022.