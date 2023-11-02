Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried crypto fraud trial

New York, New York - Jurors began deliberations in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the one-time cryptocurrency golden boy who is accused of massive fraud by stealing customer money as he built his empire.

Jurors have begun deliberations in the criminal trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. © REUTERS

The month-long federal trial has been an ordeal for Bankman-Fried after some of his closest associates testified that he was key to all the decisions that saw eight billion dollars vanish from his FTX trading platform.

Bankman-Fried (31) was, until late last year, a poster boy for the crypto industry and estimated to be worth $26 billion by Fortune magazine before his empire collapsed spectacularly.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate has been charged with seven counts of fraud and could face decades behind bars if the jury unanimously finds him guilty.

"Now it's your turn to decide who to believe," Judge Lewis Kaplan told the jury.

If the jurors - nine women and three men - do not reach a verdict on Thursday, they will resume their deliberations in the New York courthouse on Monday.

Judge Kaplan told the jury they could deliberate overtime on Thursday to come to their decision and that he would provide them dinner and transportation if they stayed late.

In closing arguments, prosecutors portrayed the defendant as an extremely smart man consumed by greed who knew what he was doing when FTX funds were secretly funneled to his personal hedge fund.