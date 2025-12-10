Epstein file release continues with order to unseal New York grand jury records

New York, New York - A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of grand jury records on Jeffrey Epstein, in the latest move by a court to release documents related to the convicted sex offender.

A federal judge has ordered the unsealing of New York grand jury records on Jeffrey Epstein in the latest move towards releasing documents on the sex offender. © Collage: HO / Florida Department of Law Enforcement / AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images

The decision by New York Judge Richard Berman concerns proceedings launched against the disgraced financier in July 2019, the most serious case against him for the sexual exploitation of minors.

Those proceedings were cut short after Epstein's death in prison – officially ruled a suicide – in August that year during pre-trial detention.

Such records are generally kept secret, but the judge cited a bill that President Donald Trump signed last month requiring that the Justice Department release by December 19 all unclassified records regarding Epstein, whose transgressions remain politically explosive in the US.

On Tuesday, another federal judge agreed to unseal grand jury records from the probe of Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for offenses including sex trafficking of a minor.

And on Friday, a judge in Florida ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from the investigation of Epstein in that state. Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to a state charge of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

There is no guarantee that the new documents will contain new revelations, and it remains unclear exactly when, and how, the Justice Department will release all the documents to the public.

Trump, once a close friend of Epstein, fought for months to prevent the release of files about him held by the Justice Department.