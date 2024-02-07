Ex-staff accuse Elon Musk's SpaceX of sexual harassment and discrimination

Hawthorne, California - Former employees at Elon Musk 's SpaceX have expanded their legal case against the rocket-making company that they accuse of discrimination and sexual harassment.

In a lawsuit filed by former employees, SpaceX is accused of fostering a sexist corporate culture, with CEO Elon Musk leading the way. © REUTERS

According to the new accusations made to a California civil rights authority, SpaceX nurtured a hostile work environment where jokes about sexual harassment were commonplace, women were paid less than men, and workers who complained were dismissed.



The information first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday was confirmed by the plaintiffs' lawyers.

In these complaints, the engineers broadly describe a sexist corporate culture, where sexual comments and other forms of harassment were tolerated or made light of.

They also found that Musk's often inappropriate online humor was being emulated internally, setting the tone at the workplace.

The California civil rights department notified the aerospace company in January of the seven complaints filed several months earlier by the former employees.

"The harassment was visual in nature in that CEO Elon Musk made public statements that were lewd and demeaning towards women, transgender individuals and gay people on his personal twitter (now X) account," said Paige Holland-Thielen in her complaint.