Tesla sued by US anti-discrimination agency over "pervasive" racism

Fremont, California - A federal anti-discrimination agency filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing Elon Musk 's Tesla of allowing "pervasive" racism at its Silicon Valley car plant and retaliating against Black workers who opposed such abuse.

Tesla is facing a new lawsuit over allegations of persistent and "pervasive" racial misconduct at its plant in Fremont, California. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Black workers at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, have routinely endured stereotyping, racial insults, and hostility since at least 2015, according to the suit filed in federal court by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.



Tesla "subjected Black employees at its manufacturing facilities in Fremont, California... to severe or pervasive racial harassment and created and maintained a hostile work environment because of their race," the lawsuit said.

"The racial misconduct was frequent, ongoing, inappropriate, unwelcome and occurred across all shifts, departments and positions," the commission said.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Racist graffiti at the plant included swastikas, nooses, and threats, according to the suit. Some of the graffiti was allegedly on vehicles rolling off the production line.

The commission said Black workers routinely endured racist slurs including variations of the "N-word," along with "monkey" and "boy."

"Slurs were used casually and openly in high-traffic areas and at worker hubs," according to the EEOC.