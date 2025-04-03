Starbucks faces new hot spill lawsuits after $50-million ruling

Los Angeles, California - Starbucks was facing two new lawsuits over spilled hot drinks Wednesday, just weeks after a court ordered the coffee giant to pay $50 million to a man who was injured by a cup of tea.

Both suits were lodged in California, and seek damages over what they say are problems caused by scalding liquids slopped over customers at drive-throughs.

One case filed last week claims Sabrina Michelle Hermes was seriously hurt when hot liquid tipped into her lap at a branch in Norwalk, near Los Angeles, two years ago.

The suit says one of the cups in her order was not properly secured when it was handed to her, and the drink sloshed onto her legs, a hip, a knee, and her feet, causing severe injuries.

Starbucks "owed a duty to exercise reasonable care with respect to the preparation, handling and service of hot beverages so as to prevent them from spilling onto and injuring customers such as plaintiff," the suit says.

The negligence suit seeks unspecified general and special damages, including reimbursement for past and future medical costs and lost earnings.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told AFP on Wednesday the company would be contesting the claim.

"We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks," the spokesperson said.

"We are aware of Ms. Hermes' claims and firmly believe they are without merit. We look forward to presenting our case in court."