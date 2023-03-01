Ghislaine Maxwell lodges appeal against sex trafficking conviction and claims she's Epstein's scapegoat

New York, New York – Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lodged an appeal against her sex-trafficking conviction - claiming victims had "faded, distorted, and motivated memories."

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of luring girls to massage rooms for financier Jeffrey Epstein (l.) to sexually assault. © JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

The 61-year-old was found guilty by a jury of luring young girls to massage rooms for pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the Southern District of New York in June last year.

In a filing with the second US circuit court of appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday night, Maxwell outlined her reasons for lodging her appeal, which her lawyers have said are based on "errors" by the trial court and the US government, who brought the charges against her.

She has called for her conviction and the underlying indictment to be thrown out, or failing that, a new trial or a re-sentencing.

Maxwell's attorneys said in the filing: "The government prosecuted Ms Maxwell as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein.

"It did so to satisfy public outrage over an unpopular non-prosecution agreement and the death of the person responsible for the crimes.

"In its zeal to pin the blame for its own incompetence and for Epstein's crimes on Ms Maxwell, the government breached its promise not to prosecute Ms Maxwell, charged her with time-barred offenses, resurrected and recast decades-old allegations for conduct previously ascribed to Epstein and other named assistants, and joined forces with plaintiffs' attorneys, whose interests were financial, to develop new allegations out of faded, distorted, and motivated memories."

Maxwell's attorneys outlined a number of issues she will be using as grounds for appeal - including her prison conditions leaving her "unable to meaningfully assist" in her own defense case during the trial.