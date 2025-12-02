Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of Mexican crime lord "El Chapo," pleads guilty in drug case

Chicago, Illinois - A son of the infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pleaded guilty Monday in a Chicago court to drug trafficking charges in a deal that would see him cooperate with US prosecutors for a reduced sentence.

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia (l.), cofounder of the Sinaloa Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of the cartel's other co-founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, were arrested in Texas on July 25, 2024. © Handout / various sources / AFP

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of four sons of the jailed Sinaloa cartel leader, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and continuing criminal enterprise – reversing the original not guilty stance he took after his July 2024 arrest in Texas, court filings showed.

Under the plea deal filed with the court and seen by AFP, prosecutors agreed that the judge could spare him life imprisonment on the drug charges – depending on his level of cooperation.

"Defendant understands that the decision to depart from the applicable guideline sentence...the mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment, rests solely with the Court," the filing said.

Guzman Lopez, who will be sentenced by the judge in the case at a later date, must also pay an $80 million charge representing the proceeds of his crimes.

Another of his three brothers, Ovidio Guzman – as part of a plea deal struck in exchange for a reduced sentence – pleaded guilty in July 2025 to conspiracy related to drug trafficking and two counts of participating in the activities of a criminal enterprise.

Ovidio Guzman also admitted that he and his brothers, known as "Los Chapitos," had taken over their father's operations within the cartel.

The 68-year-old "El Chapo" is serving a life sentence at a supermax federal prison in Colorado following his 2016 arrest and 2019 conviction.

"Based upon facts now known to the government, defendant has clearly demonstrated a recognition and affirmative acceptance of personal responsibility for his criminal conduct," the plea deal said.

Guzman Lopez was involved in the shipment of "hundreds or thousands of kilograms" of cocaine, heroin, meth, and marijuana from Mexico to the US, the filing added.