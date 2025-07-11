Son of Sinaloa cartel's "El Chapo" set to plead guilty in US drugs case

Chicago, Illinois - A son of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is expected to plead guilty to narcotics charges in a Chicago court Friday as part of a deal in return for a reduced sentence.

Ovidio Guzman is arrested on October 17, 2019, in a screenshot of a video released by the Mexican Government's Production Center for Informative and Special Programs. © HO / CEPROPIE / AFP

Nicknamed "El Raton," or "The Mouse," Ovidio Guzman signed a deal dated June 30 indicating he would enter a guilty plea to avoid a jury trial and a potentially harsher sentence if convicted.

During a hearing scheduled to be held in a Chicago court, the guilty plea is expected to be formalized after months of negotiation with the prosecution.

Ovidio Guzman (35) is accused of conspiring in a continuing criminal enterprise, importing and distributing fentanyl, laundering money, and using firearms.

His guilty plea will likely result in a far shorter prison term than the life sentence given to his father El Chapo following a high-profile trial held in 2018.

He could offer US authorities "valuable information" about the cartel and its protectors, Mike Vigil, former head of operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration, told AFP.