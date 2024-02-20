Julian Assange: UK court to hear final appeal against extradition to US

London, UK - The High Court in London Tuesday will begin hearing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's final UK appeal against extradition to the United States to face trial over publishing secret military and diplomatic files.

Supporters of Julian Assange raise a sign calling for his freedom outside the High Court in London, UK. © REUTERS

Washington wants the 52-year-old Australian citizen extradited after he was charged there multiple times between 2018 and 2020 in connection with WikiLeaks' 2010 publication of files relating to the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The long-running legal saga in Britain's courts is now nearing a conclusion, after Assange lost successive rulings in recent years.

If this week's two-day bid to appeal – set to begin at 10:30 AM Tuesday – is successful, he will have another chance to argue his case in a London court, with a date set for a full hearing.

If he loses, Assange will have exhausted all UK appeals and will enter the extradition process, although his team have indicated they will appeal to European courts.

His wife Stella Assange has said he will ask the European Court of Human Rights to temporarily halt the extradition if needed, warning he would die if sent to the United States.

"Tomorrow and the day after will determine whether he lives or dies essentially, and he's physically and mentally obviously in a very difficult place," she told BBC radio on Monday.

US President Joe Biden has faced sustained pressure, both domestically and internationally, to drop the 18-count indictment Assange faces in federal court in Virginia, which was filed under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Major media organizations, press freedom advocates, and the Australian parliament are among those decrying the prosecution under the 1917 Espionage Act, which has never been used before over publishing classified information.