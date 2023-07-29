Blinken defends prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Brisbane, Australia - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday defended his country's ongoing efforts to prosecute Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l.) has defended US efforts to extradite and prosecute WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (top r.). © Collage: Pat Hoelscher / AFP, STEFFI LOOS / AFP & Susannah Ireland / AFP

At a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Brisbane, Blinken echoed Washington's position on the issue.



"The actions that he is alleged to have committed risked very serious harm to our national security to the benefit of our adversaries and put named human sources at grave risk," Blinken said.

The United States has been trying to secure the extradition of the Australian-born British national for years in a legal tug-of-war. However, Assange's legal options to fight this have now been largely exhausted.

Wong made it clear that Canberra is committed to ending the prosecution. At the same time, she stressed that the Australian government cannot interfere in ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom.