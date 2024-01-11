Julian Assange's life at risk if extradition appeal fails, lawyer warns

London, UK - The lawyer for Julian Assange said the Wikileaks founder’s life "is at risk" if his final appeal against his extradition from Britain to the US fails.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will make his final appeal against an extradition order before UK High Court in February. © John THYS / AFP

Assange is wanted in the United States over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents exposing US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.



The 52-year-old journalist has spent the last four years in Belmarsh prison in London, where he has been since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in 2019, as he fights the United States' attempts to extradite him.

Assange’s lawyer Jennifer Robinson, who is an international human rights lawyer, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: "As a result of the 13 years he’s been effectively in prison or under house arrest or some form of restrictions on his liberty inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, he is really unwell."

"Because of the treatment he has suffered, he suffers a major depressive illness, he has been diagnosed as being on the spectrum, and the medical evidence is if he was extradited to the United States those conditions would cause him to commit suicide."

"So his life is at risk, and I am not exaggerating that."