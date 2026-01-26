Former Capitol cop slaps down MAGA loyalist during Jack Smith hearing: "GO F*** YOURSELF!"

Washington DC - Former DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, one of the many officers injured during the January 6 Capitol riots, got into a tense altercation during a recent congressional hearing .

During a House hearing on Thursday, former DC officer Michael Fanone nearly came to blows with far-right operative Ivan Raiklin. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, former special counsel Jack Smith sat for a contentious House hearing where he defended his 2024 attempt to prosecute Donald Trump for his alleged role in the riots.

At multiple points throughout the hearing, Fanone was heard telling far-right operative Ivan Raiklin, who was also in attendance, to "go f**k yourself."

In a video shared on social media, Fanone is seen confronting Raiklin during a break.

Fanone can be heard telling Raiklin that he's "a traitor to this f**king country," and claiming he "threatened my family... threatened to rape my children."

As the two nearly came to blows, several of Fanone's fellow officers who were also in attendance held him back and eventually drew him away, repeatedly telling him, "Let's take a seat."