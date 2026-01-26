Former Capitol cop slaps down MAGA loyalist during Jack Smith hearing: "GO F*** YOURSELF!"
Washington DC - Former DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, one of the many officers injured during the January 6 Capitol riots, got into a tense altercation during a recent congressional hearing.
On Thursday, former special counsel Jack Smith sat for a contentious House hearing where he defended his 2024 attempt to prosecute Donald Trump for his alleged role in the riots.
At multiple points throughout the hearing, Fanone was heard telling far-right operative Ivan Raiklin, who was also in attendance, to "go f**k yourself."
In a video shared on social media, Fanone is seen confronting Raiklin during a break.
Fanone can be heard telling Raiklin that he's "a traitor to this f**king country," and claiming he "threatened my family... threatened to rape my children."
As the two nearly came to blows, several of Fanone's fellow officers who were also in attendance held him back and eventually drew him away, repeatedly telling him, "Let's take a seat."
Michael Fanone vs. MAGA
Fanone was one of several DC officers who testified to the Jan. 6 Committee in 2021 about the brutal injuries he sustained during the riots – which included brain damage – while defending the Capitol.
Despite his harrowing story, President Trump and his MAGA allies continue to denounce him and other officers, pushing the narrative that the rioters were "peaceful" and that Capitol officers were somehow to blame for the event turning violent.
As soon as Trump was reelected into office last year, his first move was to grant sweeping pardons for most of the Jan. 6 rioters who had been convicted, including those who committed violence and harmed officers.
According to Axios, Raiklin was a key MAGA figure who took part in pressuring Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence to try to overturn the 2020 election results, and – just like Trump – continues to push election conspiracy theories.
Fanone was notably wearing a shirt for the legendary punk band The Dropkick Murphys – who have also been vocal about their opposition to Trump – which included a slogan on the back that read "Fighting Nazis since 1996."
