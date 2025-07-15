Michael Bell to be put to death in Florida as US sees most executions in a decade

Miami, Florida - A 54-year-old man convicted of a 1993 revenge killing is to be put to death in Florida on Tuesday in the 26th execution in the US this year, the most in a decade.

Michael Bell is to be executed by lethal injection at 6:00 PM ET at the Florida State Prison in Raiford for the murders of Jimmy West (23) and Tamecka Smith (18).

There have been seven executions in Florida this year and 25 across the nation. Bell's execution will take the US total for the year to 26, the most since the 28 executions in 2015.

Nine other executions are currently scheduled this year.

Bell was convicted in 1995 of shooting West and Smith outside a liquor store in Jacksonville and sentenced to death.

According to court records, Bell was seeking revenge for the killing of his brother, Lamar Bell, several months earlier by West's half-brother, Theodore Wright.

Citing new evidence and recanted trial testimony, Bell has been seeking to halt his execution, but the Florida Supreme Court denied his latest appeal, saying the evidence of his guilt was "overwhelming."

Twenty executions have been carried out by lethal injection in the US this year. Two have been by firing squad and three by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.