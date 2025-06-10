Four people on death row scheduled for execution – including one by nitrogen gas

Miami, Florida - An Alabama man who murdered his girlfriend is to be put to death by nitrogen gas on Tuesday, one of at least three executions to be carried out in the US this week.

Anthony Wainwright's execution at Florida state prison in Raiford is one of at least three to be carried out in the US this week. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Gregory Hunt (65) was convicted of the 1988 rape and murder of 32-year-old Karen Lane, whom he had been dating for a month.

Hunt is to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The execution is to be carried out at 7:00 PM ET at the Alabama state prison in Atmore.

It will be the fifth execution in the state using nitrogen gas, which has been denounced by UN experts as cruel and inhumane.

Only one other state, Louisiana, has used this method.

Hunt's execution is one of two scheduled for Tuesday.

Anthony Wainwright (54) is to be put to death by lethal injection at 6:00 PM ET at the Florida state prison in Raiford.

Wainwright was convicted of the 1994 rape and murder of Carmen Gayheart, a 23-year-old nursing student and mother of two young children.

Wainwright and an accomplice, Richard Hamilton, abducted Gayheart three days after escaping from a prison in North Carolina.

Hamilton was also sentenced to death for Gayheart's murder, but died in prison.