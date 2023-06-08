Michael Tisius execution to proceed in Missouri despite jurors' call for clemency

Bonne Terre, Missouri - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Monday that he would not intervene in the scheduled execution of Michael Tisius, despite the unusual calls for clemency from some of the jurors who were involved in his trial.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (l.) said the execution of Michael Tisius will proceed despite jurors calls for clemency. © Collage: Jacob Moscovitch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Missouri Department of Corrections

Tisius (42) is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Tuesday at 6 PM in ERDCC Prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Michael Tisius was sentenced to death for the brutal murders of Jason Acton and Leon Eagly in Randolph County in 2000. At the time of the murders, Michael was 19 years old.



Monday, Governor Parson said in a statement that he would not intervene: "Missouri’s judicial system provided Mr. Tisius with due process and fair proceedings for his brutal murders of two Randolph County jail guards."

"The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Tisius’s sentences according to the court’s order and deliver justice."

The governor's decision comes after several jurors sent sworn affidavits as part of a call for clemency.