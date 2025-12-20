Judge overturns murder conviction in Jam Master Jay killing over motive dispute

New York, New York - A US judge overturned Friday the murder conviction of one man in the killing of hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay after a judge found prosecutors did not prove intent.

The coffin of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay, nee Kevin Mizell, is carried out of Allen A.M.E Cathedral after his funeral November 5, 2002. © HENNY RAY ABRAMS / AFP

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., the alleged shooter, were found guilty on all counts in February 2024, convicted of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearms-related murder of the artist whose real name was Jason Mizell.

But on Friday, Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall wrote that "Defendant Jordan's motion for a judgment of acquittal is GRANTED," while denying Washington's legal bid to overturn his conviction in the case.

Jordan had not yet been sentenced for the murder and remained in prison on drug charges unrelated to the 2002 death of Mizell.

"In the absence of sufficient proof of any motive – here, a drug-related motive – the charge cannot be sustained. Jordan argues that the Government failed to...adduce evidence sufficient to support the conclusion that Jordan had a drug-related motive to kill Mizell. The Court agrees," DeArcy Hall wrote in a 29-page order.

A spokesman for the prosecutors who brought the case said, "The decision is being reviewed."

Prosecutors presented a case of a drug deal gone wrong, saying that Washington and Jordan, who both knew Mizell, killed the famous artist as revenge for cutting them out of a cocaine deal.