Two men convicted of murdering Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay

New York, New York - A federal jury on Tuesday convicted two men of murdering the famed Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a case that had gone unsolved for some two decades.

Two men have been convicted of murdering famed Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a case that had gone unsolved for some two decades. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., the alleged shooter, were found guilty on all counts and convicted of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearms-related murder.

The defendants – Jordan in a forest green vest and pants and Washington in a light blue sweater – were stoic ahead of the verdict's delivery but were audibly emotional as they learned of the jury's decision.

"Y'all just killed two innocent people," Washington said as he and Jordan were led out of the room, while many of their family members and friends who have sat through the nearly month-long trial burst into tears.

The trial was centered on the events of October 30, 2002, when pioneering rapper Jason "Jay" Mizell, widely known by his DJ moniker, was fatally shot in the head in his Queens studio.

He was 37 years old and a father of three.

Prosecutors presented a case of a drug deal gone wrong, saying that Washington and Jordan, who both knew Mizell – Jordan was his godson – killed the famous artist as revenge for cutting them out of a cocaine deal.