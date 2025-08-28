Police reveal chilling new details about Minneapolis school shooter

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A shooter who sprayed bullets into a church filled with young students was "obsessed with the idea of killing children," investigators said Thursday, after reviewing writings and videos that detailed hate for a myriad of groups.

As young children attended Mass on Wednesday marking their first week back at school, the attacker opened fire through the stained-glass windows of a church in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis, in the latest deadly shooting that has shaken the US.

The assailant, who died by suicide in the parking lot, left behind a manifesto, online videos, and hundreds of pages of writings that investigators have been sifting through while searching for a motive.

"The shooter expressed hate towards almost every group imaginable," including Mexicans, Christians, and Jews, acting US attorney for Minnesota Joseph Thompson told a press conference.

"The shooter's heart was full of hate."

The one group the attacker did not hate was "the most notorious school shooters and mass murderers in our country's history," whom the suspect "idolized," Thompson said.

In particular, "the shooter was obsessed with the idea of killing children."

The FBI has gathered evidence "demonstrating this was an act of domestic terrorism motivated by a hate-filled ideology," director Kash Patel said on X earlier Thursday.