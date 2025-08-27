Manifesto, cause of death, and more new details emerge about Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

Minneapolis, Minnesota - New details have emerged after a heavily armed shooter opened fire Wednesday on school children attending a church service in Minneapolis, killing two pupils and wounding 17 others.

Police and first responders work at the scene of a shooting near Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minneosta, on Wednesday. © Tom BAKER / AFP

City police chief Brian O'Hara said that the attacker sprayed bullets through the windows of the Annunciation Church as dozens of young students were at a Mass marking their first week back at school.

The church sits next to an affiliated Catholic school in Minneapolis, the largest city in Minnesota.

"Two young children, ages eight and 10, were killed where they sat in the pews," O'Hara said, adding that another 14 children and three elderly parishioners were injured by gunfire.

The shooter reportedly fired a rifle, shotgun, and pistol before dying by suicide in the parking lot.

Police also noted that the suspect had purchased the weapons legally.

Witnesses and survivors told of a harrowing scene with the shooter dressed in black and wearing a ski mask opening fire, and children hiding in church pews.

Video footage from outside a police cordon showed panicked parents hurrying away with their young children dressed in a school uniform of green polo shirts.

Media reports said Westman had been a student at the school.

Videos posted online by the shooter showed a multi-page manifesto, and names and drawings of firearms.

O'Hara said the "manifesto appeared to show him at the scene and included some disturbing writings and content that has since been taken down."