Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school leaves multiple dead

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday morning to a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, with officials saying that the attacker had been "contained."

Police responded after a shooter opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, reportedly killing at least two people. © REUTERS

Local media, citing police sources, reported that the shooter was dead. No confirmed details on any victims were available, but Reuters cited a Justice Department official who said at least two other people were killed, with some 20 injured.

"I've been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X, adding that the state's police force were on scene.

The school is located alongside its associated church in the south of Minneapolis.

Live video footage showed parents retrieving their young children and departing, amid a significant emergency response.

When reached by phone, a person at the school told AFP "we are in the process of getting our kids out of the building."

The city's official X account later said that the "shooter is contained and "there is no active threat to the community at this time."

It urged people to "stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims," it added, without specifying how many injuries or deaths had occurred.

"I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz said.

President Donald Trump also said he had been briefed on the "tragic shooting" and that the FBI was responding.

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.