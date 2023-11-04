Supreme Court to rule on ban on sale or use of rapid-fire bump stocks

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court agreed Friday to rule on whether the government may ban the sale or use of "bump stocks" that can transform a semiautomatic rifle into one that shoots hundreds of bullets per minute with a single pull of the trigger.

The US Supreme Court will consider a case on whether the federal government can ban the use or sale of bump stocks. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Since 1934, federal law has banned machines guns, but there has been dispute over whether a bump stock can be outlawed as a type of machine gun.



The government was prompted to adopt new regulations after a shooter in Las Vegas used semiautomatic weapons equipped with bump stocks to kill 58 people and wound more than 500 others. Officials said the bump stocks allowed the shooter to rapidly fire "several hundred rounds of ammunition" into a crowd that had gathered for an outdoor concert on October 1, 2017.

Congress did not revise the law, but the Trump administration through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued new rules in 2018 that classified bump stocks as machine guns prohibited by law. It said the bump stock device functions as "a self-acting or self-regulating mechanism that allows the firing of multiple rounds through a single pull of the trigger."

The regulations were challenged around the country but were upheld by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, the 6th Circuit Court in Cincinnati and the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

But the conservative 5th Circuit Court in New Orleans issued a fractured 13-3 ruling in January that found the regulation was illegal. Several judges said bump stocks do not work just with a single pull of the trigger, and others said it was not clear whether they could be described as machine guns.