Trump at the center of shocking and lurid claims in latest Epstein files dump

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump was the subject of several shocking claims made to the FBI in the 1990s, according to bombshell documents related to Jeffrey Epstein released by the Justice Department Friday.

Testimony released as part of a the latest Epstein files dump includes shocking but unsubstantiated allegations made against President Donald Trump. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski The DOJ dumped some three million files, some of which mentioned prominent figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Trump himself. One document cites a source whose "unidentified female friend... was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ." The unnamed alleged victim "was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex." Donald Trump Trump tells Noem to ease off on protesters but issues ominous instruction to federal forces An email seemingly summarizing allegations against various high-profile names also contains the line: "Epstein introduced her to Trump, who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis, which [was] subsequently [bitten]. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out." It continues: "Epstein introduced her to Trump, saying, 'This is a good one, huh?' and Trump responded, 'Yes.'"

Alleged victim claims to have been threatened

Other accounts center on a supposed sex ring at the Trump Gold Course in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, between 1995 and 1996. The FBI received unsubstantiated accusations that "Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off." Convicted sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was reportedly the ring's "madam and broker for sex parties." One girl, who claimed to be a victim and to have witnessed the operation, said that a security guard once told her she would "end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other c***s" if she ever spoke up about her experiences.

FBI and White House deny claims