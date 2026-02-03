Trump at the center of shocking and lurid claims in latest Epstein files dump
Washington DC - President Donald Trump was the subject of several shocking claims made to the FBI in the 1990s, according to bombshell documents related to Jeffrey Epstein released by the Justice Department Friday.
The DOJ dumped some three million files, some of which mentioned prominent figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Trump himself.
One document cites a source whose "unidentified female friend... was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ."
The unnamed alleged victim "was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex."
An email seemingly summarizing allegations against various high-profile names also contains the line: "Epstein introduced her to Trump, who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis, which [was] subsequently [bitten]. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out."
It continues: "Epstein introduced her to Trump, saying, 'This is a good one, huh?' and Trump responded, 'Yes.'"
Alleged victim claims to have been threatened
Other accounts center on a supposed sex ring at the Trump Gold Course in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, between 1995 and 1996.
The FBI received unsubstantiated accusations that "Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off."
Convicted sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was reportedly the ring's "madam and broker for sex parties."
One girl, who claimed to be a victim and to have witnessed the operation, said that a security guard once told her she would "end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other c***s" if she ever spoke up about her experiences.
FBI and White House deny claims
The FBI repeatedly notes throughout the file dump that claims were made about Trump by complainants who were spoken to and "deemed not credible."
In a statement released alongside the latest Epstein Files dump, the DOJ said that the collection "may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents, or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included."
It warns that the documents contain "untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump."
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Friday claimed that the White House had "no oversight" over the review of documents released in the Epstein Files.
"There's this mantra out there that the Department of Justice is supposed to protect Donald J. Trump," he said. "That's not true. That was never the case. We are always concerned about the victims."
Blanche's assurances were immediately undermined by the temporary disappearance of the files containing the most explosive claims against Trump, before access was again restored.
In a joint statement on Friday, a group of Epstein survivors and the family members of Virginia Giuffre slammed the DOJ for its handling of the latest file dump.
"This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors," they wrote.
"Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected. That is outrageous."
Cover photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski