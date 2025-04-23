Trump's plan to dismantle Voice of America dealt a blow by federal judge

Washington DC - A judge on Tuesday ordered President Donald Trump 's administration to restore funding to Voice of America and other US-funded media, saying its abrupt shutdown of the outlets broke the law.

A Voice of America sign is pictured on the media outlet's building in Washington DC. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The federal judge in Washington agreed to a request led by the outlets' employees for a preliminary injunction, a temporary order as a court examines the legal challenge in greater depth.

Trump, who has long jostled with the press and questioned the editorial rules that prohibit interference in government-funded media, issued an executive order on March 14 to eliminate the outlets.

The following day, Kari Lake, his supporter turned advisor, began issuing notices to terminate all funding, which was appropriated by Congress.

Lake and other Trump officials are "likely in direct violation of numerous federal laws," wrote Royce Lamberth, a judge for the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The US Agency for Global Media, which supervises taxpayer-funded media, is allowed by law to redirect funds among its various outlets by 5% or less, he wrote.

"Certainly, no law gives the agency the power to cut funding to the drastic degree that is alleged," he wrote.

Lamberth wrote that Voice of America's congressionally established charter states that the outlet will "'serve as a consistently reliable and authoritative source of news (that is) accurate, objective, and comprehensive' but the defendants have silenced VOA."

The judge called on the Trump administration to return all employees and contractors to their jobs and to provide monthly status reports on compliance.