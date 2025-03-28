Trump administration concedes defeat on Radio Free Europe funding
Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday reversed course and restored funding to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty after a federal judge temporarily blocked his attempted shut down.
This week's temporary restraining order stopped Trump from administering cuts until at least March 28, on the basis that RFE/RL cannot be shut down by the executive without a ruling by Congress.
Trump also reinstated employees at the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB), a news outlet directed at Cuba which criticizes its communist government and spreads US political messages.
In a letter submitted to the court, the Trump administration announced it was restoring funding for RFE/RL. The filing argued that the defendant's position in the lawsuit "is now moot" because the parties suing had received the "relief" that they were requesting.
In a press release, RFE/RL said that its grant agreement for 2025 had been reinstated and called the US Agency for Global Media's actions "unlawful."
"This is an encouraging sign that RFE/RL’s operations will be able to continue, as Congress intended," RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus was cited as saying in the release. "We await confirmation."
"This is not the time for RFE/RL to go silent. Millions of people rely on us for factual information in places where censorship is widespread. We must not cede ground to our adversaries at a time when threats to America are on the rise."
Trump and his far-right billionaire ally, Elon Musk, have sown chaos with their aggressive campaign to dismantle the administrative state, including government agencies and programs that tens of millions of people rely on.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/SOPA Images & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire