More Democrats push for Abrego Garcia's release with visit to El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador - A delegation of Democratic lawmakers arrived in El Salvador on Monday in a new push to secure the release of a wrongly deported US resident at the center of a mounting political row.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was sent back to his country and remains imprisoned despite the Supreme Court ordering the administration of President Donald Trump to facilitate the man's return to the US.

"I'm in El Salvador to shine a light on Kilmar's story and keep the pressure on Donald Trump to secure his safe return home," Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari of Arizona said on social media.

"We want to make sure that Kilmar is still alive. We want to make sure that he has access to counsel," added Ansari, who was accompanied by fellow US House Democrats Robert Garcia, Maxwell Frost, and Maxine Dexter.

"Trump is illegally arresting, jailing, and deporting people with no due process," Frost wrote on X.

"We must hold the Administration accountable for these illegal acts and demand Kilmar's release. Today it's him, tomorrow it could be anyone else," the Florida representative added.

The visit comes days after Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen managed to meet with Abrego Garcia, though only after a considerable effort.