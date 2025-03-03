2025 Oscars red carpet fashion roundup: Wicked, white, and lots of sparkle!

After a long season of red carpet events, Hollywood stars brought their best fashion yet to the Oscars on Sunday. Here's a glimpse of the action!

Los Angeles, California - After a long season of red carpet events, Hollywood's top stars brought their best fashion yet to the 2025 Oscars on Sunday.

Actors like (L-R) Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong'o, and Ariana Grande brought their best fashion yet to the 2025 Oscars on Sunday. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP, Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Savion Washington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP While some A-listers matched their looks to their roles (hello, cast of Wicked), others went for classic old school Hollywood glamour. Many opted for crisp white colors or shimmery sparkles on Hollywood's biggest night. Still others looked downright royal in bubble ball downs and gloves. Health Vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. backs measles jab amid deadly outbreak Here is a glimpse at some of the best red carpet looks from the 2025 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday!

Wickedly chic

The land of Oz is full of dramatic fashion statements in Wicked, and stars (L-R) Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, and Ariana Grande delivered a few more on Sunday. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The land of Oz is full of dramatic fashion statements in Wicked, and the film's stars delivered a few more on Sunday. Ariana Grande has worn an array of Glinda-coded pink gowns since kicking off a long press tour for the hit musical and then for awards season. But the nominee for best supporting actress saved the best for last, floating down the red carpet in a sculptural pale Schiaparelli peplum gown. The strapless bodice flounced at the waist and laced up the back. The dress then cascaded to the floor in a glimmering cloud of tulle. Co-star Cynthia Erivo, a nominee for best actress, went for her Elphaba moment in a majestic dark green velvet Louis Vuitton gown with a high pointed collar, a wide neckline, a full skirt, and her signature long nails. Jeff Goldblum – who plays the Wizard – wore a cream double breasted Prada jacket, dark pants, floral shirt, and a purple floral brooch.

White noise

Hollywood stars Lupita Nyong'o (l.), Penelope Cruz (c.), and Elle Fanning (r.) brought the old-school glamour in pristine white. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & Savion Washington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP For mere mortals, wearing pristine white is a challenge. For Hollywood stars, however, it screams old-school glamour. Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) wore a lacy white Givenchy gown with a prominent black bow at the waist – and a vintage Cartier diamond necklace. Her blonde tresses were swept into a sleek up-do. Lupita Nyong'o, who voiced Roz in the animated feature The Wild Robot, rocked a white Chanel gown with pearl-encrusted straps, a silvery bodice overlay, and a sweet bow at the waist. And Penelope Cruz looked like an ethereal goddess in a white Chanel gown with shiny brooches down the front.

All that glitters

The red carpet sparkled with glittering confections, as evidenced by the gowns worn by (L-R) Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, and Demi Moore. © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP The red carpet sparkled with glittering confections. Demi Moore may not have won the best actress Oscar for her gripping turn in body horror flick The Substance, but she was dressed for the moment, wearing a body-skimming silver Armani gown with a plunging neckline and full train. Selena Gomez, who co-stars in narco musical thriller Emilia Pérez, wowed fashionistas in a fully beaded metallic rose Ralph Lauren column gown, her hair in a neat bob. And past best actress winner Emma Stone shimmered in a sequined nude Louis Vuitton gown, her pixie cut slicked back.

Royal treatment

Amid a flurry of nude, shimmering gowns, a few stars like Zoe Saldana (r.) and Colman Domingo (l.) stood out for wearing bold hues fit for royalty. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images/AFP Maya Dehlin Spach / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Amid a flurry of nude, shimmering gowns, a few stars stood out for wearing bold hues fit for royalty. Zoe Saldana, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her work in Emilia Pérez, reigned supreme in a burgundy tiered Saint Laurent bubble gown with sheer black opera gloves. And Colman Domingo, who often wins the red carpet for Hollywood's men, wore a custom Valentino belted red jacket with black lapels and a sparkling brooch over black trousers.