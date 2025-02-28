Texas measles outbreak sees parents rushing to vaccinate children

Lubbock, Texas - Five-year-old Shado is one of dozens of children being rushed to a health center in Texas to get the measles vaccine, after the recent death in the area of a child who was not immunized against the highly contagious virus.

A syringe is pictured ahead of MMR vaccination at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Texas. © REUTERS

"Look at you, you're so brave," the nurse administering the shot tells the young girl, who is sitting on her father's lap.

The death came as immunization rates have declined nationwide, with the latest cases in the west Texas town of Lubbock concentrated in a Mennonite religious community that has historically shown vaccine hesitancy.

Mark Medina brought his children, Shado and her brother Azazel, after they heard about that death.

"It kind of sparked fear and we're like, 'Alright, it's time to go get vaccinated. Let's go,'" the 31-year-old father told AFP.

Rachel Dolan, a Lubbock health official, said the initial outbreak spread rapidly through the community south of the town, potentially fueled by a lack of vaccination.

"It's the most contagious virus that we know of, and so just that one little spark, you know, really caused a lot of cases and rapid spread among that population," she said.

This year more than 130 measles cases already have been reported in west Texas and neighboring New Mexico, the vast majority in unvaccinated children.

Around 20 have been hospitalized in Texas, and officials warn the outbreak is likely to grow.

The disease's spread comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long spread falsehoods about the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, begins his tenure as President Donald Trump's health secretary.

Kennedy has downplayed the outbreak, saying: "It's not unusual. You have measles outbreaks every year."