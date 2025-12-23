US approves first-ever GLP-1 pill for weight loss amid Ozempic craze

Washington DC - Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced Monday the Food and Drug Administration had approved its popular GLP-1 anti-obesity drug Wegovy to be administered in pill form for weight loss.

The FDA has approved the popular GLP-1 anti-obesity drug Wegovy to be administered in pill form – rather than injection – for weight loss. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"With today's approval of the Wegovy pill, patients will have a convenient, once-daily pill that can help them lose as much weight as the original Wegovy injection," Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk, said in a statement.

The FDA had already approved a pill to be used for treating diabetes, but the new development now allows doctors to prescribe the treatment for weight loss.

The new generation of appetite-suppressing drugs using GLP-1 agonists – which include the brands Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro – have exploded in popularity in recent years due to their ability to help people lose weight.

President Donald Trump last month announced deals with Novo Nordisk as well as Eli Lilly to lower the prices of some of their weight-loss drugs in exchange for certainty around tariffs.