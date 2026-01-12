David Bowie's wife gets touching tattoo tribute on 10th anniversary of his death

New York, New York - David Bowie's wife Iman took to social media to reveal a remarkable tattoo tribute she got for her late husband on the tenth anniversary of the star 's death.

David Bowie's wife Iman (r.) got an extraordinary tattoo tribute for her late husband on the tenth anniversary of his death. © AFP/Evan Agostini/Getty Images

In an emotional post on Instagram, Iman shared a video in which she is seen sitting in a tattoo studio as a brand-new inking is sketched onto her forearm.

"Jan 10th. The pain didn't vanish... it left in its place a loving permanent mark," Iman captioned the post. "#BowieForever."

The gorgeous new tattoo resembled the cover art of Bowie's final album, Blackstar, which he released only two days before his death on January 10, 2016.

Blackstar's cover art quickly became iconic. Designed by Jonathan Barnbrook, a longtime collaborator of Bowie's, it took the form of five black runes, which vaguely spelled out the singer's last name.

Barnbrook described the Blackstar cover art in 2016, telling Dezeen that "The Blackstar symbol, rather than writing Blackstar, has a sort of finality, a darkness, a simplicity, which is a representation of the music."

Bowie's death in 2016 came as a shock to many, as he kept his 18-month battle with cancer largely secret. It occurred mere days after his 69th birthday.