Man fully covers up extreme face tattoos in radical wedding makeover

Longwood, Florida - A Florida man employed the help of a successful bridal hair and makeup expert to cover up his remarkable and extensive face tattoo collection ahead of his sister's wedding.

This man totally covered up his face tattoos in a crazy cool makeup technique so that he could look stylish at his sister's wedding. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@the911stylist

Last month, a completely different kind of guest turned up at the 911 Stylist, a bridal hair and makeup salon in Longwood, Florida. This time, it was a young man who desperately needed a radical makeover.

"Watch me cover his face tattoo for his sister's wedding day," the 911 Stylist captioned a now-viral TikTok video, which documented the extraordinary journey she and the man would go on over the next few hours.

The clip featured a time-lapse that, while only lasting around a minute, actually documented about an hour of their time.

The craziest thing about it, however, is how well it shows the boy's facial tattoos slowly fading from existence.

Simply "painting over" the tattoo was definitely not enough, as the video on TikTok impressively shows. Instead, the stylist utilized an "airbrush" technique, which saw paint applied to the skin using compressed air.

The man had to be touched up again and again, with different layers of coloring being applied to make his skin look as natural and normal as possible.

By the end of the video, the man's face tattoos were barely visible at all, and if you hadn't seen them at the start of the clip, you'd never have imagined they were even there.

After it was dropped in mid-December, the clip immediately went viral, garnering more than eight million views.