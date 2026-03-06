Rapper Lil Uzi Vert planning to embed $24 million pink diamond in forehead

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Lil Uzi Vert said that they would like to re-embed a $24 million pink diamond into their head despite it having been ripped from their body by fans only a few short years ago.

Lil Uzi Vert expressed an interest in having a $24 million pink diamond embedded in their head. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Five years ago, Lil Uzi Vert had a massive $24 million pink diamond implanted in the middle of their forehead in a bizarre and truly extraordinary body modification.

But the insane decision didn't end well for the Just Wanna Rock singer when the 10-carat diamond was literally ripped out of their head by fans at the Rolling Loud festival later that same year.

Lil Uzi Vert revealed that they "jumped into the crowd" during the gig, and their fans "kind of ripped it out."

Luckily, they managed to keep the diamond.

Now, the 30-year-old musician seems not to have learned their lesson and has said in an interview with Dazed that they are considering getting the bizarre body modification reinstalled.

The singer, whose legal name is Symere Bysil Woods, is known for their radical tattoo work, which covers much of their body in intricate patterns and pictures. They also have numerous piercings and other mods.