Tattoo addict pokes split tongue out of giant hole in her chin

Bicester, UK - Dawn has completely covered her body in radical tattoos and insane body modifications, but what truly takes the cake is her ability to poke her split tongue through a hole in her chin.

Dawn can poke her split tongue through a hole in her bottom lip. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dawnpierced

With nearly 60,000 people following her on TikTok, where she goes by @dawnpierced, Dawn has shaken the world with her extraordinary body modification journey.

A quick glance at her page will put all sorts of radical body mods in clear display, including a series of mostly black-and-white tattoos that cover nearly her entire body.

These remarkable inkings are but the start of a lengthy collection of changes that have seen her chop, pierce, and stretch her skin in highly unusual ways.

Much of Dawn's face is covered in piercings that don't just poke through her lips, nostrils, and earlobes, but also the ridge of her nose, into her forehead, and through her cheeks.

Most noticeable, however, are her stretched-out flesh tunnels, placed on her earlobes and through her bottom lip.

The hole in her lip, stretching down to her chin, is so wide that in one video, she even pokes her tongue through the flesh tunnel and flaps it around.

Of course, her tongue has also been chopped in half, giving it an uncomfortable, fleshy look that's almost reminiscent of a snake's tongue.

Dawn is so obsessed with radical body modifications that she's got her own studio in Bicester, UK, where she offers numerous procedures to her customers.