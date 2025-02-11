Flaco the Owl lives on in touching New York Historical Society exhibition
New York, New York - The New York Historical Society museum has launched a heartfelt exhibit tribute to Flaco, the inspirational owl who learned to spread his wings in Manhattan. TAG24 News was live on the scene to find out why this little animal had such a big impact on New Yorkers.
"The Year of Flaco" exhibit – curated by Rebecca Klassen – will run from February 7, 2025 until July 6, 2025 at The New York Historical on 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street.)
This small fourth-floor exhibition packs a big punch – members of the local community worked together to collect and document the memory of Flaco, a Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped Central Park Zoo in 2023.
Flaco captured the hearts of people in New York City and all over the world during his year of adventure around NYC before his tragic passing a year ago on February 23, 2024.
Gorgeous wildlife photos and videos of Flaco as well as letters and drawings collected from a popular memorial underneath his favorite oak tree highlight the owl's memory and cultural impact.
In addition to the lasting footprint (talon-print) of Flaco, the exhibit looks into the dangers faced by urban wildlife as well as protective legislation inspired by Flaco's story.
There is also a sister installation in the Audubon’s Birds of America Focus Gallery spotlighting owls native to New York as well as a specially commissioned portrait of Flaco in the museum's Pets and the City exhibit.
Patrons can stop by on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 6:30 PM for a special public program in which photographers and co-authors of Finding Flaco: Our Year with New York City’s Beloved Owl join Rebecca Klassen in conversation.
What does Flaco the owl mean to New Yorkers?
If you're new to the Flaco story, you may be wondering why he's had such a huge cultural impact on so many.
In his year of freedom after thirteen years in sedentary captivity, Flaco taught himself to fly and hunt for the first time.
He flew to the top of 20-story skyscrapers and sussed out the different neighborhoods around NYC (apparently even owls have a hard time finding good real estate here!)
"All New Yorkers check out different neighborhoods," joked wildlife photographer Sheryl Checkman.
"And he was the quintessential New Yorker," added Hartman, who gushed about the galvanizing effect of the owl on the local community.
"He brought us all together... He quite magically taught himself, untamed himself. And we watched in real-time and were able to witness an animal survive and thrive."
This sentiment was echoed by artist Calicho Arevalo, a talented young architect who moved to New York City from Columbia before Flaco inspired him to pursue his own fledgling dream of becoming a full-time artist.
"Everyone thought [Flaco] was going to die, but he trusted his instincts and survived. I think that's an important parallel for me," said the Flaco muralist and multi-media artist.
"I came [to New York City] as an architect... and my instincts led me to live from art," Arevalo explained, noting how the positive buzz around his Flaco artwork allowed him to spread his wings career-wise.
"A little bird got the heart of many people for a reason... it was a very important symbol of freedom."
"He was loved by everyone, including me, and people could not tire of seeing Flaco," said photographer and celebrated bird influencer David Barrett, who added that "he conquered New York City, no question about it – he was at the very apex of the city."
"The apex predator of the city?" we asked him.
"Literally," Barrett smiled.
Cover photo: Steffi Feldman