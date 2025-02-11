Flaco the Owl lives on in touching New York Historical Society exhibition

New York, New York - The New York Historical Society museum has launched a heartfelt exhibit tribute to Flaco, the inspirational owl who learned to spread his wings in Manhattan. TAG24 News was live on the scene to find out why this little animal had such a big impact on New Yorkers.

© Steffi Feldman

"The Year of Flaco" exhibit – curated by Rebecca Klassen – will run from February 7, 2025 until July 6, 2025 at The New York Historical on 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street.)

This small fourth-floor exhibition packs a big punch – members of the local community worked together to collect and document the memory of Flaco, a Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped Central Park Zoo in 2023.

Flaco captured the hearts of people in New York City and all over the world during his year of adventure around NYC before his tragic passing a year ago on February 23, 2024.

Gorgeous wildlife photos and videos of Flaco as well as letters and drawings collected from a popular memorial underneath his favorite oak tree highlight the owl's memory and cultural impact.

In addition to the lasting footprint (talon-print) of Flaco, the exhibit looks into the dangers faced by urban wildlife as well as protective legislation inspired by Flaco's story.

There is also a sister installation in the Audubon’s Birds of America Focus Gallery spotlighting owls native to New York as well as a specially commissioned portrait of Flaco in the museum's Pets and the City exhibit.

Patrons can stop by on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 6:30 PM for a special public program in which photographers and co-authors of Finding Flaco: Our Year with New York City’s Beloved Owl join Rebecca Klassen in conversation.