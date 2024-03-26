Beloved New York owl Falco's postmortem exam reveals severe health issues

New York, New York - An autopsy determined that the Big Apple's dear Eurasian eagle owl, Falco, was a very sick bird when he tragically flew into a building. He had a severe viral infection and four different pesticides in his system.

Falco, New York's beloved owl, who became a household name after he escaped the Central Park Zoo following a burglary in 2023, was very sick when he flew into a building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and ultimately plummeted to his death.

Bronx Zoo veterinary pathologists have completed their post-mortem testing of the bird, which revealed that Falco didn't just have traumatic injuries from his fall.

The bird that made Central Park his home was suffering from "two significant underlying conditions" because of his urban diet.

"Flaco's severe illness and death are ultimately attributed to a combination of factors – infectious disease, toxin exposures, and traumatic injuries – that underscore the hazards faced by wild birds, especially in an urban setting," The Central Park Zoo said in a statement on Monday.