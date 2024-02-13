Tory Burch took inspiration from lampshades for "everyday sublime" New York Fashion Week show

New York, New York - Striding down the runway to music from The Cure and Joy Division on Monday, models at New York 's famous Fashion Week showed off skirts inspired by lampshades for designer Tory Burch's celebration of making "the everyday sublime."

A model walks the runway for the Tory Burch show during New York Fashion Week on Monday in New York. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The brightly colored and sometimes shiny skirts seemed to stand alone at the waist and were designed to fold up "almost like origami," the designer told AFP.



"I wanted sharp corners, but... the skirt actually comes off and it folds up into nothing, is almost like origami," she said, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her brand.

Among the most singular works in her Fall/Winter 2024 collection, the skirts were worn with lightweight tops featuring long sleeves and hoods, during a runway show under the arcades of Manhattan's Great Library.

"I've tried to think about how to make the everyday sublime," she said.

Burch's brand has long been lauded for its classic looks but it now seems to be evolving into a more contemporary look.

She uses very light materials but gives them character with raw-cut seams, adds multi-colored fringes to a long sequined coat, or makes a delicate ruffled dress protrude from a pleated jacket.

"I think it's about a woman who has confidence and is looking for optimism in the world," she said.