New York Fashion Week: Bubble wrap and balaclavas take center stage with Helmut Lang

New York, New York - Bubble wrap, balaclavas, and puffy jackets took center stage at the Helmut Lang show that kicked off New York Fashion Week on Friday.

Helmut Lang was the first show of New York Fashion Week on Friday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

"I feel like living in New York, a lot can happen in a day. So I feel like I want to provide a tool for you to be ready for whatever it takes," said Vietnamese-American designer Peter Do following the show.

An in-demand designer who also heads his own line, Do was tasked with reinventing Helmut Lang's chic and minimalist aesthetic, which shaped fashion in the 1990s and 2000s, before the Austrian designer quit.

Now, the brand belongs to Japanese giant Fast Retailing, which also owns Uniqlo.

Under the dome of a former bank in Brooklyn's trendy Williamsburg, Do revisited the inventions of his artistic ancestors, including colored bubble wrap made from silk worn as pants and jackets.

Oversized wool coats, quilted jackets, turtlenecks, hoods, and balaclavas reinforced the collection's "protection and projection" themes.

Some were inspired by space suits, while the color palette echoed the bright, almost fluorescent orange of the past.